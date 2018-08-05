Hot August Nights concert in Village Aug. 31

The Rusty Rockers will present old-time rock and classic country in a Hot August Nights concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Murieta Village Clubhouse. Advance ticket sales begin Monday and will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Clubhouse mail area. Tickets are $6. More information: (916) 354-1544 or (916) 354-0598.