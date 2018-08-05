Hot August Nights concert in Village Aug. 31
Published August 5, 2018 - 11:37pm
| Filed under
The Rusty Rockers will present old-time rock and classic country in a Hot August Nights concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Murieta Village Clubhouse. Advance ticket sales begin Monday and will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Clubhouse mail area. Tickets are $6. More information: (916) 354-1544 or (916) 354-0598.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Two beautiful chairs8/5/2018 - 5:57 pm
-
Matching Entry table & end table8/5/2018 - 5:40 pm
-
Free - Gas Lawnmower8/5/2018 - 2:11 pm
-
Oscar Wilde poster from Barnes and Noble bookstore display8/5/2018 - 2:05 pm
-
Table Lamp8/5/2018 - 12:59 pm
- Murieta Health Club
- Damon's Computer Service
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- InterState Propane
- Go Fore Pizza
- Town and Country Real Estate
- PDF Realty
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta (ETC)
- KK Collision Center
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Green Water
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Paradise Painting
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Barrett Services
- Designs in Dentistry
- Squeaky Clean
- Tree Tech
- Goralka Law Firm
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments