Hotel California draws 1,000 to Clementia

There was room for all at the Hotel California Saturday night. A crowd estimated at 1,000 filled the slopes of Lake Clementia Amphitheater to relive a time when words like mellow and laid-back described California. A return visit by Hotel California, a Salute to the Eagles, filled the summer evening with the songs that defined an era and a way of life: “Take It Easy,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone,” “Hotel California” and more. Already among the most popular shows in the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture summer concert history, Hotel California, making its fourth appearance, reached a new level with Saturday’s show, drawing one of ETC's top-five crowds, the organization said. Before the show, ETC awarded its $2,000 scholarship to Sydney Shead, who graduated from Bradshaw Christian School and will attend Santa Clara University in the fall. Shead, who came to the stage to say a few words and accept a giant check, was honored for her essay about how experiencing the arts has made her a better person. (Click photos for larger images)