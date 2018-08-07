Hotel California plays Saturday at Clementia

Saturday's Hotel California appearance will make four times Eagles tribute bands have played Rancho Murieta. Read on to see how you can win tickets.

Rancho Murieta sure loves the Eagles. Tributes to the band, brought to you by Entertainment, Theatre & Culture, have appeared in Rancho Murieta in 2015, 2008 and 2006. The Hotel California tribute band will be here 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Clementia Amphitheater.

We’re not sure about the set list, but there’s a good chance you’ll hear songs like “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Tequila Sunrise” and, of course, “Hotel California.” (And maybe “Already Gone”?)

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free. Buy your tickets in advance; there’s a $5 surcharge if you buy at the gate.

Or ... you can follow the instructions above and enter a drawing to win tickets to the show.

Rancho Murieta Business Center has tickets for all concerts and honors member discounts. Local Bean has only concert tickets at the nonmember price. Member and nonmember tickets may be purchased at the ETC table in front of the Local Bean Friday from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon or at Lake Clementia from 7 a.m. to noon.

For other concert information, check out the ETC information at ranchomurieta.com/etc.