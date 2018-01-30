Hotel restaurant opening shifts to Feb. 12

Published January 30, 2018 - 12:09pm

The management of the new Murieta Inn and Spa says the restaurant's opening date has been shifted. The Gate's opening had been set for Thursday, following a number of "soft opening" events to test the facility's staff and equipment. The restaurant opening date now being targeted is Monday, Feb. 12, they say.

