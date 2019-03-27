March 27, 2019 - 10:45pm
For an hour, Elvis was in the building
Published March 27, 2019 - 2:31pm
| Filed under
Jeremy Pearce's Elvis tribute at the Women's Club lunch Wednesday took him to every corner of the Country Club's Murieta Room, delighting the crowd. He did a solid hour of Elvis songs with a Hawaiian theme – among them, "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Little Sister," "Blue Hawaii," "Suspicious Minds," "Jailhouse Rock" and he finished with "Can't Help Falling in Love." Being Elvis, he bestowed damp scarves on a number of lucky ladies, and being an appreciative audience, they squealed (and chuckled) at his hip thrusts and wiggles. Pearce posed for photos afterwards. (Click for larger images)
-
Elvis performer's run for office
More to the story: Elvis ran for the Fresno City Council in 2016 (and lost).