For an hour, Elvis was in the building

Jeremy Pearce's Elvis tribute at the Women's Club lunch Wednesday took him to every corner of the Country Club's Murieta Room, delighting the crowd. He did a solid hour of Elvis songs with a Hawaiian theme – among them, "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Little Sister," "Blue Hawaii," "Suspicious Minds," "Jailhouse Rock" and he finished with "Can't Help Falling in Love." Being Elvis, he bestowed damp scarves on a number of lucky ladies, and being an appreciative audience, they squealed (and chuckled) at his hip thrusts and wiggles. Pearce posed for photos afterwards. (Click for larger images)