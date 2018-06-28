Huey Lewis tribute at Clementia Saturday

Fans of ‘80s music know Huey Lewis and the News and their string of hits. Saturday night, ETC brings tribute band The Heart of Rock & Roll to Lake Clementia Amphitheater for a nonstop ride through Huey Lewis’ music. Showtime is 8:30. All the information is here, including how to win four tickets to the show.

The Heart of Rock & Roll, a band that’s been together for six years, offers the upbeat music that made Huey Lewis a top-tier act. Take a look at their musical highlights in the video below.

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are admitted free. There’s a $5 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door.

Tickets will be available at the Local Bean from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday and at Lake Clementia Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

There’s more information about ETC and its shows here.