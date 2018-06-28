Huey Lewis tribute at Clementia Saturday

Published June 28, 2018 - 12:55am
Entertainment
Events

Heart of Rock & Roll

Fans of ‘80s music know Huey Lewis and the News and their string of hits. Saturday night, ETC brings tribute band The Heart of Rock & Roll to Lake Clementia Amphitheater for a nonstop ride through Huey Lewis’ music. Showtime is 8:30. All the information is here, including how to win four tickets to the show.

The Heart of Rock & Roll, a band that’s been together for six years, offers the upbeat music that made Huey Lewis a top-tier act. Take a look at their musical highlights in the video below.

Four tickets

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are admitted free. There’s a $5 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door.

Tickets will be available at the Local Bean from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday and at Lake Clementia Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

There’s more information about ETC and its shows here.

June 28, 2018 - 5:50am
Marie Callahan's picture
Joined: 08/31/2007
ETC Concerts

We are so lucky to have such great shows in our community! Thank you ETC members and supporters.

June 28, 2018 - 6:20am
Diana Seymour's picture
Joined: 07/18/2017
Free Tickets

Would love some free tickets :) Thanks 

Diana Seymour

June 28, 2018 - 7:39am
Archie Monico's picture
Joined: 02/21/2017
Never been..

I have been here at Rancho Murieta for 2 years and have never attended a concert, I have heard the music from my house and always wanted to go, but never made time. Well I think it is time. :)

June 28, 2018 - 8:23am
Kelli Peterson's picture
Joined: 06/28/2018
This would be so fun to win!!

June 28, 2018 - 11:44am
Warren Lutey's picture
Joined: 03/20/2009
The Heart of Rock & Roll

love to be there!

Have a good day

Warren J. Lutey

June 28, 2018 - 12:01pm
Tessa Grimm's picture
Joined: 08/14/2008
Heart of Murieta!

What better place to watch Heart of Rock and Roll than the Heart of Murieta!!! 

