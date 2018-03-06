Hundreds attend Club membership event

An overflow crowd turned out at the Country Club Tuesday night, drawn by a presentation on club membership ... and maybe by free drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Hundreds of people were there, one of the biggest crowds ever for a club event. Speaking was AJ Redetzke, vice president of sales and marketing for Creative Golf Marketing, the firm hired by the club board to help increase membership. Redetzke, working his way up the center aisle here, outlined a program in which members will be given incentives to bring in other members. A full story is upcoming Wednesday at RanchoMurieta.com. (Click photo for larger image.)