Ice cream, music and bikes this weekend

It’s another big weekend for events, and one of them requires you to register by Friday. If you like ice cream or music, or you have a child who could learn about safety at a Bike Rodeo, take a look.

Saturday from lunchtime on you’ll hear music from your childhood as an ice cream truck, sponsored by the Optimist Club of Rancho Murieta, makes its way around the community. This will be the seventh year Optimist Alicia Correia acts as “ice cream lady” and hands out frozen treats to kids and their parents. The cost? Only a dollar. We’ll have route information for you here at RanchoMurieta.com, including real-time tracking of the truck, so you’ll know how close it is to your home.

The Down Range Music Festival, benefitting the Sacramento chapter of Guitars for Vets, takes place 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Murieta Inn. The festival will feature a number of performers, with all proceeds donated to Guitars For Vets, a nonprofit empowering veterans through music. General admission tickets, at $40, are available here.

Friday is the deadline to sign up for Sunday’s Bike Rodeo – where kids can learn about bike and helmet safety – at the RMA Building parking lot. Register by calling (916) 354-3500 or emailing barbaraz@rma-hoa.org with the child’s name, age and parent’s name, address and phone. It’s free. Here’s Sunday’s schedule:

9 to 11 a.m.: 4- to 6-year-olds (parents are required to be present)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 7- to 10-year-olds

1:30 to 3:30 p.m.: 11- to 14-year-olds

Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., the Country Club will hold a party to raise funds to remodel the Terrace Patio. There will be raffles, hors d'oeuvres and a hosted bar. Tickets are $100 a person.