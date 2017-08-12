Ice cream from your memories to theirs

From the childhoods we all knew, the Rancho Murieta Optimists sent their ice cream truck around the community Saturday – an annual, start-of-school event – and prompted a nice collection of smiles by kids. Alicia Correia was in the hot seat (the one leaning out the window) as the kids deliberated about the frozen choices available. Correia says they sold 300 treats, with the big sellers being the Red, White and Blue Bomb and the Cookies 'n' Cream. (Click photo for larger image.)