Ice cream from your memories to theirs
Published August 12, 2017 - 4:55pm
| Filed under
From the childhoods we all knew, the Rancho Murieta Optimists sent their ice cream truck around the community Saturday – an annual, start-of-school event – and prompted a nice collection of smiles by kids. Alicia Correia was in the hot seat (the one leaning out the window) as the kids deliberated about the frozen choices available. Correia says they sold 300 treats, with the big sellers being the Red, White and Blue Bomb and the Cookies 'n' Cream. (Click photo for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Gorgeous Armoire $3508/11/2017 - 10:37 am
-
Free Microwave8/11/2017 - 10:13 am
-
Red Baron Pedal Plane--$3508/10/2017 - 8:39 pm
-
car seat for 25+ pounds needed8/9/2017 - 7:16 am
-
Home Decorator Items8/7/2017 - 6:47 pm
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- North State Golf Cars
- Squeaky Clean
- Damon's Computer Service
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- KK Collision Center
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Murieta Health Club
- Home Care Assistance
- Designs in Dentistry
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Go Fore Pizza
- Home Care Assistance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Squeaky Clean
- InterState Propane
- Murieta Health Club
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- KK Collision Center
- Barrett Services
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Sierra Putting Greens
- InterState Propane
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Go Fore Pizza
- Barrett Services
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Tree Tech
- North State Golf Cars
- Tree Tech
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments