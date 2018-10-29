Improving the facilities at Lake Clementia

After months of delay, the Rancho Murieta Association on Monday accepted delivery of new restrooms to serve Lake Clementia's beach, park and amphitheater. The new facilities are far better than the portable toilets that have graced the lake until now. When this photo was taken, RMA workers hadn't finished leveling the trailer. Further work includes railings around the entry ramp, security cameras and new trees to dress it all up. The restrooms, which cost $46,780, are handsome – heated, air-conditioned and lighted, with sinks and three stalls in the women's bathroom; sinks, two urinals and one stall in the men's and a toilet and sink in the ADA-compliant unisex bathroom. (Click for larger image.)