Improving the facilities at Lake Clementia
Published October 29, 2018 - 9:54pm
| Filed under
After months of delay, the Rancho Murieta Association on Monday accepted delivery of new restrooms to serve Lake Clementia's beach, park and amphitheater. The new facilities are far better than the portable toilets that have graced the lake until now. When this photo was taken, RMA workers hadn't finished leveling the trailer. Further work includes railings around the entry ramp, security cameras and new trees to dress it all up. The restrooms, which cost $46,780, are handsome – heated, air-conditioned and lighted, with sinks and three stalls in the women's bathroom; sinks, two urinals and one stall in the men's and a toilet and sink in the ADA-compliant unisex bathroom. (Click for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Grandfather Clock10/27/2018 - 8:23 am
-
Found keys10/26/2018 - 1:36 pm
-
Everlast Punching Bag10/26/2018 - 11:36 am
-
Specialize Demo 9 Downhill Racing Bike $100010/26/2018 - 9:47 am
-
RED GOLF PILLOW10/25/2018 - 9:52 pm
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Gipson Golf Carts
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Murieta Health Club
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Squeaky Clean
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Jenco, Pohll and Maybee for CSD
- Tree Tech
- Designs in Dentistry
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- E and J Painting Professionals
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Green Water
- Apex Pest Control
- Law office of John Quiring
- Paradise Painting
- PDF Realty
- KK Collision Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments