Inn restaurant opens with limited menu

If you’re eager to sample the food at the Murieta Inn and Spa, they’re previewing it for the public right now – with special availability on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Gate restaurant is now open seven days a week from 4 to 9 p.m., offering a limited menu, according to Marcus Hotels and Resorts, which is managing the property. In addition to food, The Gate’s bar is open too.

On Sunday, to accommodate football fans, there will be special hours for the limited menu – 1 to 9 p.m.

Dining reservations will be available starting Feb. 12, when the restaurant will open for breakfast and a full menu for dinner, the company said.