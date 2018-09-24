Isabella makes a second visit to the vet

The second visit by the Sacramento SPCA pet wellness van to Rancho Murieta on Sunday meant several pet owners in need of the second of a two-part vaccine or a follow-up wellness visit didn’t have to go any farther than the Gazebo parking lot. Technician Lili Rodrigues injects 4-month-old Isabella as she is held close by Robin Kauffman and as another technician tries to distract the dog with a dab of peanut butter. The puppy received her first injections at the Sept. 9 clinic. The Rancho Murieta Association Recreation Committee arranged for two mobile pet wellness clinic visits to provide microchipping to make it easier to find lost pets. Staffed by a veterinarian and several technicians, the clinic also provided vaccines, flea and tick control, and vouchers for spay and neuter. Nine dogs and two cats were treated, compared to 23 pets at the first clinic. Click for larger image.