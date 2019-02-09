It was a night for getting crabby

→ Photo gallery (45 shots of people getting crabby)

It’s the Kiwanis Club’s mission to serve children, club president Chet Keil said, welcoming a capacity crowd to the club’s annual crab feed fundraiser Saturday night. But on this night, it was the kids doing the serving. Platoons of Key Club members from Pleasant Grove and Sheldon high schools and Rancho Murieta delivered all the elements of the crab feast to the tables that filled the Saint Vincent DePaul Catholic Church social hall. There were also silent auctions, raffles, live music and a bar staffed by the Knights of Columbus. A “wall of fame” featured posters honoring sponsors who had contributed up to $2,000, Keil said. (Click for larger image)