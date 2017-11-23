It's the traditional run for the turkey
Published November 23, 2017 - 9:28am
Photo gallery: 15 photos of neighbors who were there
If you didn't get out and actually run in the Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot, maybe at least looking at photos will burn some of the holiday calories. More than 100 runners took off from the North Gazebo in the 8 a.m. chill and ran the same 5K course used for the July 4 Fun Run. The seventh annual event was to benefit Fisher House foundation. The run is casual fun, so much so that Carl Gaither, channeling "Cousin Eddie," right, risked spilling his beer and coffee as he made his way around the course. (Click photos for larger images.)
