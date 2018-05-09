Jackson Road snarled for hour by crash

[Updated 6:27 p.m.] Jackson Road reopened at 5:20 p.m., the CHP reported, more than an hour after a two-car, head-on collision closed the eastbound roadway in the area of Davis Ranch. Neil Harper, who shared these photos, writes, "It is directly across the street from the entrance to the Davis Ranch parking lot. it appears to be a Ford SUV and Lincoln Town Car. Traffic was backed up from Davis Ranch west to Sloughhouse Road." There is no word about injuries. (Click photos for larger images.)