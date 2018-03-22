Jackson Road narrowed by mud cleanup

[Updated 1:16 p.m.] The mudslides on Jackson Road in Sloughhouse, shown here early Thursday, have advanced to the point that now the road is narrowed to one lane as they try to clean it up. Traffic is backed up in both directions. This is just west of Sloughhouse, about 500 yards from the Meadowlands restaurant. (Check our traffic map for real-time info.) Other weather impacts: Deer Creek has once again flooded Scott Road north of Rancho Murieta, and the Cosumnes River is forecast to crest at 6 p.m. with minor flooding in Wilton, according to the National Weather Service. See the comments for news of a Scott Road water rescue Thursday morning (and a video of the rescue). And see Carol Anderson's report and photos about flooding at Lago and Pescado, handled quickly by RMA. If you have storm news or photos, please share at editor@ranchomurieta.com or (916) 354-3916. (Photo by Neil Harper)