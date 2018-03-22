Jackson Road narrowed by mud cleanup

[Updated 1:16 p.m.] The mudslides on Jackson Road in Sloughhouse, shown here early Thursday, have advanced to the point that now the road is narrowed to one lane as they try to clean it up. Traffic is backed up in both directions. This is just west of Sloughhouse, about 500 yards from the Meadowlands restaurant. (Check our traffic map for real-time info.) Other weather impacts: Deer Creek has once again flooded Scott Road north of Rancho Murieta, and the Cosumnes River is forecast to crest at 6 p.m. with minor flooding in Wilton, according to the National Weather Service. See the comments for news of a Scott Road water rescue Thursday morning (and a video of the rescue). And see Carol Anderson's report and photos about flooding at Lago and Pescado, handled quickly by RMA. If you have storm news or photos, please share at editor@ranchomurieta.com or (916) 354-3916. (Photo by Neil Harper)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
Scott Road rescue
The occupant was rescued from the flooded vehicle, CHP reported just before 11 a.m. The vehicle is being abandoned until the waters recede.
Dillard Road, 11 a.m.
Pat Lytle got this shot on Dillard Road around 11 a.m.:
Video of Scott Road water rescue
Cal Fire Sacramento and Folsom Fire crews rescued a man Thursday morning after his vehicle got stuck in Deer Creek's floodwaters on Scott Road. (Cal Fire video) Below, Roger Brandt was on the other side of the creek and shares this shot.
Scott Road Rescue
I am glad folks are safe. I am angry that our taxpayer dollars go to these rescues (according to the fire department they cannot charge folks for this.) Not to mention that emergency personnel and the driver/passenger could be in danger. When water runs across the road - don't drive on it! Kinda like when the stove is hot - don't put your hand on it.
Stay off Scott Road
Stay off Scott Road until the flooding passes. There's a water rescue going on at the moment – someone's car flooded out and is being swept along by the Deer Creek waters, which are rising fast and nearing record levels.