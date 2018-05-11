Jackson Road work resumes Sunday night

Starting Sunday night, work will resume on the storm drain construction that has been paused for weeks at Jackson Road and the North Gate.

An announcement from J.D. Pasquetti General Engineering Contractor, the company handling the job, said the project, which began in February, was halted due to “a minor conflict of existing utilities locations” that has been addressed. The work – four separate projects – was required by the county as a condition for approval of the Murieta Gardens development south of Jackson Road. The work is being funded by the developers.

The work will be done Sunday through Thursday nights, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the contractor said, with no work on holidays. It's estimated the work will take another two or three months.

Pasquetti said the project will run from Murieta Drive, where it has been halted for weeks, and work to the east, stopping short of the bridge across the Cosumnes.

As the work crosses Murieta Drive, that street will be closed at night, and traffic will be detoured to Lone Pine Drive during work hours, the company said. Once the storm drain improvements are complete, the work will transition into “widening” Jackson Road to accommodate entrances to the shopping center being developed between Jackson Road and the new hotel.