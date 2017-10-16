James Kieffer, credit union exec, dies at 76

James Kieffer, a Murietan who battled dementia for 20 years, died Wednesday at age 76. His diagnosis ended 30 years as CEO of credit unions in Kansas, Colorado and California. A celebration of life service will be held next month.

He met his wife of 30 years, Dixie, in Kansas. She was already planning to move to California, so he thought it would be a good move for him too. They lived in Suisun City before moving to Rancho Murieta 13 years ago.

He is survived by Dixie as well as two stepdaughters, Angie Friedrich of Rancho Murieta and Amy Shell of Danville, and five children and eight grandchildren.

The celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Solano Yacht Club, 703 Civic Center Blvd., Suisun City. If transportation is needed to the service, email dixiekieffer@att.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UCD Alzheimer's Disease Center, 100 Wiget Lane, Suite 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.