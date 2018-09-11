Janeen Mucci, world traveler, dies at 74

Janeen Mucci, a Murietan for 25 years and a woman who enjoyed sports and visited every continent, died Wednesday after a 10-year battle with cancer. She was 74.

Mrs. Mucci enjoyed golf, skiing, boating, pets and fine wine. A long-time Corvette owner and driver, she was a member of the Rancho Murieta Corvette Club.

Janeen Mucci and her favorite car – a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.

She was born in Chicago and married the love of her life, Bill Mucci, on Dec. 30, 1968. They moved to Menlo Park in 1973 and worked together at Mucci Buick for 14 years.

They retired together in 1987 to travel the world. They visited every continent and enjoyed more than 60 ocean and river cruises. They moved to Rancho Murieta in 1993.

She is survived by her husband as well as three stepchildren, William Mucci Jr., Michele Murphy and Craig Mucci, four grandchildren and two sisters.

She requested a private funeral and no memorial services. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society and Vitas Hospital, 2710 Gateway Oaks Drive, Sacramento 95833.