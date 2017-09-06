Jean Bowles, past club president, dies at 81

Jean Bowles, a longtime Murietan and past Country Club president, died Aug. 28 at the age of 81. Services will be held 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Cantova Way, which he helped bring into being.

A friend for nearly 50 years, Loretta Chamberlain met Mr. Bowles through her late husband, Bob Cunneen. The two men worked together in Portland at the start of their careers and were friends through the years.

“He had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around,” she said of Mr. Bowles. “You loved having him in any kind of gathering. He was intensely patriotic, as was my husband, Bob. And he was very supportive of his friends and family. ... You could always count on him.”

Chamberlain remembered how Mr. Bowles and his wife, Donna, volunteered during the building of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, even though Mr. Bowles wasn’t a Catholic – stubbornly so, she remembered.

“Along with Donna, he did a lot of volunteer work for the church, when they were building the church, he helped them sand down all those pews that were donated and stain them,” Chamberlain said. “He was always working for the church. I just think he wasn’t ready to make that public commitment.”

But after a lot of prayers – “he had me working on him and Donna working on him,” Chamberlain said – Mr. Bowles was baptized into the faith at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Grove in 1999, the same year St. Vincent De Paul Church was dedicated.

Jean and Donna Bowles at a party marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 2009.

Jean Gritman Bowles was born Sept. 27, 1935 in Homedale, Idaho, the son of Charles and Lillian Bowles. He was a proud graduate of the University of Oregon in Eugene. He served as a paratrooper in the Army Reserve.

Mr. Bowles retired from Case Corporation, manufacturer of construction and agricultural equipment, after holding sales positions in Portland, Dallas, Livermore and Sacramento.

He joined Rancho Murieta Country Club in 1987. “That was probably the minute he bought his house,” Chamberlain laughed. “He was an avid golfer. He was very good.”

Added Ted Hart, who knew Mr. Bowles for 30 years and played many rounds of golf with him, “He genuinely cared about the community. He was president of the Country Club, served on the board for years. We served together part of the time. I got to know him there. He had a good brain. He was a good golfer, playing by the rules. One of those kind of guys.”

Mr. Bowles was elected Country Club board president in 2003 and also served as president of the Men’s Golf Club.

Chamberlain remembered how Mr. Bowles reacted when her late husband died.

“Bob was probably his closest friend,” she said of Mr. Bowles. “After Bob died, I met Dan (Chamberlain). ... When we got married, Jean was so very welcoming to Dan, and I thought, ‘What kind of man would be able to do that, after he had lost his best friend?’ That’s the kind of man he was.”

He is survived by Donna, his wife of nearly 58 years; his daughter, Jennifer Alwood of Rancho Murieta, and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Parkinson Foundation or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.