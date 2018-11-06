Jenco, Maybee, Pohll lead CSD voting

[Updated 7:10 a.m.] A slate of three candidates lead in the voting for the Community Services District board in Tuesday’s election. The three – Randy Jenco, Tim Maybee and Martin Pohll – each served two terms on the Rancho Murieta Association board and ran together for the CSD.

Here are the vote totals as reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday by Sacramento County but not yet certified:

Randy Jenco: 804

Tim Maybee: 734

Martin Pohll: 506

Linda Butler: 489

Jerry Pasek: 337

Morrison Graf: 285

Ron Amarante: 264

With a substantial number of votes still to be counted, Sacramento County said the next results update will come Friday.

The election would oust incumbents Graf and Pasek.

Maybee, who was known for plain speaking during his time on the RMA board, continued that in this race. At the CSD’s candidates night last month, he criticized the Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS) group, which tries to steer development. In return, SOLOS criticized Maybee and his slate. SOLOS had endorsed Butler and Amarante.

In these returns, Butler drew more votes than Pohll in the North and Village precincts, but Pohll won the South and narrowly captured third place in the current results.

The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. The new directors will join Les Clark and John Merchant on the board.