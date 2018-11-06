Jenco, Maybee, Pohll lead CSD voting

[Updated 7:10 a.m.] A slate of three candidates lead in the voting for the Community Services District board in Tuesday’s election. The three – Randy Jenco, Tim Maybee and Martin Pohll – each served two terms on the Rancho Murieta Association board and ran together for the CSD.
Here are the vote totals as reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday by Sacramento County but not yet certified:
- Randy Jenco: 804
- Tim Maybee: 734
- Martin Pohll: 506
- Linda Butler: 489
- Jerry Pasek: 337
- Morrison Graf: 285
- Ron Amarante: 264
With a substantial number of votes still to be counted, Sacramento County said the next results update will come Friday.
The election would oust incumbents Graf and Pasek.
Maybee, who was known for plain speaking during his time on the RMA board, continued that in this race. At the CSD’s candidates night last month, he criticized the Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces (SOLOS) group, which tries to steer development. In return, SOLOS criticized Maybee and his slate. SOLOS had endorsed Butler and Amarante.
In these returns, Butler drew more votes than Pohll in the North and Village precincts, but Pohll won the South and narrowly captured third place in the current results.
The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. The new directors will join Les Clark and John Merchant on the board.
Ballot drop box?
Really! So all the votes have been counted? Even the ones that were dropped in the box and not mailed? And what about the ones that were mailed? I'd say Pohll and Butler are a little to close to call that...but I guess that's why we wait for the certification.
Counting the votes
Beth Buderus makes a good point, and we're not certain of the answer. The story has been recast to reflect that uncertainty. T. Hanson's comment was written in response to the first version of the story.
RMA Election Results
And when do we get the results from the RMA election ??
RMA election results?
Answer to Jacque Villa: At the RMA annual meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the RMA Building.
Murieta CSD Board Directors Election
Congratulations Randy Jenco, Tim Maybee and Martin Pohil on your wins. And Thank You to all seven candidates for the dedication, sincerity and tireless effort in the campaign and your desire to contribute your skills to this great community. Well Done!