John Keema, decorated WWII vet, dies at 96

John Keema, a decorated World War II veteran and an early Rancho Murieta homeowner, died at his home April 30. He was 96. Services for Mr. Keema will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Rancho Murieta Community Church, 14670 Cantova Way, and a celebration of his life will follow at the Rancho Murieta Country Club.

Lt. Colonel U.S.A.F. John M. Keema Sr. was born in Sacramento on Jan. 2, 1922. Growing up during the Great Depression, he lived in California and Washington, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in March 1942. He was assigned to the 390th Bomb Group, 568th Squadron the following year and served in the European Air Theatre. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal for Heroism and Meritorious Achievement in aerial flight, and a Purple Heart. He recalled his 25 missions during the war in an online interview, "John Keema: A Time To Remember."

John Keema was one of the World War II vets celebrated in Rancho Murieta's July 4 parade last year.

Mr. Keema retired from the Air Force in 1963, and returned to Sacramento. He was one of the early Rancho Murieta homeowners, building here in the 1970s. He held various positions with the County of Sacramento until his retirement in 1984.

It was an active retirement. He volunteered for the American Red Cross both nationally and internationally and fully enjoyed his golf membership. He volunteered many years at the Gold Rush tournaments and the American Celebrity Golf Tournaments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. His love of travel took him on many adventures with family and friends. In recent years, some of his favorite pastimes included watching golf and hockey, playing bocce ball, eating at the Rancho Murieta Country Club, dining at the Dead Fly Diner in Plymouth, and enjoying his favorite banana split at Buffalo Chips in Sutter Creek.

He is survived by his son, John M. Keema Jr., three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two stepsons, Robert and William, and four step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Dixie Eudey, and her family.

Donations in Mr. Keema's memory may be made to the 390th Memorial Museum and to the Wellspring Women’s Center.

Here is the online interview "John Keema: A Time to Remember":