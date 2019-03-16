Joining hands for a new baseball season

→ Photo gallery (93 photos from the day)

The T-ball Hurricanes were joined by Tigers, Cowboys and a real live goat at Stonehouse Park Saturday for Cosumnes River Little League opening day. Rob Winter, league president, welcomed two dozen uniformed teams and thanked the volunteers who make CRLL a reality, singling out Blake Carmichael for his years of support as a manager, board member and league president. Carmichael received a memorial brick and also threw out the first pitch. Josie Viegas, a Pleasant Grove High School senior and former CRLL player, received this year’s Christina Rodness Scholarship. CRLL youth coach Jack Gignilliat was announced as the recipient of the Christopher Walters Scholarship. The scholarships honor Rancho Murieta children whose memories are enshrined on plaques at the park. Boy Scout Troop 633 raised the flag and local pilots timed a fly-by to the last strains of the national anthem, and the opening ceremony concluded with the crowd singing “Take Me Out to The Ballgame.” Next up was a hot dog lunch prepared and served by Kiwanis Club volunteers before an afternoon of playing ball. (Click for larger image)