Joint Security Committee meets Thursday

The Joint Security Committee, which has had an on-and-off history over the years, makes a comeback 6 p.m. Thursday at the Community Services District Building, across from the South Gate.

The meeting agenda, which is an attachment below, includes a discussion of disaster preparedness, a review of the committee’s history, an effort to state the committee’s focus and goals and a follow-up on the Security town hall meeting last October.

Past versions of the committee, which last met in 2016, have included representation for the Rancho Murieta Association, Murieta Village homeowners, commercial and development interests, and the CSD, which manages the community’s Security operation.