This July 4 is a day deserving of applause

Spectators clap for the Blood Drive's appearance in the parade. (Click photos for larger images)

We didn’t see any forbidden water battles on the parade route, but we did see lots of people having a good time throughout Rancho Murieta’s July 4 celebration. From the Fun Run in the early morning to the fireworks 14 hours later (was that the best finale ever?), it was a July 4 many will remember fondly. We have the whole day covered – and nearly 300 photos too.

Blankets marking parade and fireworks viewing spots sprouted Monday morning, probably the earliest appearance ever, many hours before the Rancho Murieta Association’s declared 7 p.m. land rush for prime real estate.

The Fourth was a warm, 90-something day, but a breeze kept things comfortable through much of the morning and again in the evening.

Pooches were among the Fun Run participants. (Click photos for larger images)

37th annual Fun Run

The 37th annual 5K Fun Run attracted about 165 runners and walkers (and a few dogs).

Parker Faeth took fastest honors in the male division with a time of 16:48 and 11-year-old Allison Myers led the women with a time of 22:30. Both have competed in the run before, but this was the first win for each. The children’s races followed, with separate sprints for ages 6 and under and ages 7 and older.

Fun Run founder John McNamee acted as starter and timekeeper for the races, while sponsor Erin Howard of the Murieta Health Club provided participants with the official race T-shirt, plenty of water, and prizes for the children.

Sister-brother team of Brooke Whichard, 10, and Luke Whichard, 9, had two of the tallest hats. Luke's took top honors. (Click photos for larger images)

Kiwanis Breakfast and Best Hat Contest

Note for next year: It’s easy to enjoy the Kiwanis Club’s breakfast without having to wait in line. You just need to get there by about 7:45. After that, the line grows quickly. The line wasn’t a deterrent Tuesday; a lot of pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage were consumed.

The Kiwanis’ Best Hat Contest came of age as an event with some serious competition that included a military tank that shot candy out its turret. Jack and Laura Holliday were judged Best Team; Candy Hearn’s outsized hair-roller creation swept the Silly Hat category; Best Hat for Age 8 and under went to 5-year-old Catherine McMaster, and Tyler Craig won Most Patriotic.

The judges awarded the grand prize to 9-year-old Luke Whichard for a towering hat honoring the armed forces. His name will be inscribed on the contest trophy that will go on display at Murieta Market by Raley’s in the Plaza.

Veterans were honored at the head of the parade. Longtime Murietan Ted Hart, a Navy vet, is at the wheel here, dressed in Navy gear. (Click photos for larger images)

Parade on Murieta Parkway

The parade’s decorated carts showed quite a range of creativity, including a huge, show-stopping Alice in Wonderland cart and trailer with the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. A number of carts had tropical themes and some had Murieta themes, including one with the Spirit of Murieta airplane and another with a Summer in Rancho Murieta cart with a working grill. (They cooked hotdogs and gave them to the crowd!)

The parade also spotlighted hometown heroes, Murieta veterans who served the nation.

Spectators lined the median to watch the parade and catch candy this year, giving the impression of more spectators overall. No one attempts a crowd count, so we’ll never know.

The RMA’s efforts to rein in a couple of areas resulted in a truce in water-gun hostilities and a reduction in the number of classic cars. This year’s parade had 17.

Here are the winners, as provided by the RMA:

Golf Cart Division

Winners

Blaisdell family

Ryan Manriquez

Payne family

McBeath, Lillich, and Adams families

Smith family

O’Conner family

Hock and Stringer families

Penman family

Killian family

Dubey family

Honorable Mention

Rose family

Spurlock family

Pohll family

Barnes family

Madrigal and Aquino family

Lindsay family

Viera family

Bagley family

Wise family

Cornwell family

Girls Division

Winners

Lyla Garcia

Chloe Garcia

Julia Garcia

Brooke Whichard

Boys Division

Winners

Jackson Haviland

Colton Ostoich

Gio Parra

Dain Kelly

Luke Whichard

Honorable Mention

Ryan Cowell

Oliver Stowell

Dylan Herrick

A head-first dunking was a nice way to address the summer heat. (Click photos for larger images)

Carnival at Lake Clementia

The carnival at Lake Clementia takes place as the day usually starts to warm up, and this July 4 was no exception. Still, kids got to keep cool with the slip and slide and enjoyed a free lunch compliments of the Optimists. Booths offered snow cones and root beer floats for purchase. Tents sheltered craft tables with beads and patriotic stick-on decals, as well as an assortment of test-your-skill games that included putting, a natural for young Murietans. The bounce house vibrated with high-energy little ones.

Slightly removed from the madding crowd, families gathered on the grass and under trees around Lake Clementia to spread out picnics and relax.

Here's the view of the fireworks at Laguna Joaquin just off Carreta Lane. (Click photos for larger images)

Evening activities

Music at the Gazebo, part of the evening activities sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Association, found its dancing feet slowly. It started with a Macarena request (what, no hokey pokey?) and took a couple of turns at Uptown Funk.

The fireworks offered a spectacular finale and then, as everyone was talking about how great the show had been and plotting how to beat the traffic, a surprise ruffle of a few more explosions lit the sky.

Was it planned? An accident? No matter. It was a new wrinkle in a day that’s reliably the best time to be had in Rancho Murieta.