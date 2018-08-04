Junior Golfers learning from the best
Published August 4, 2018 - 3:05pm
| Filed under
The Country Club’s Junior Golf summer program wrapped up with a party Saturday morning at the driving range. Before moving on to face painting, games, contests, snow cones and nachos, the junior golfers got to watch their coaches – this is club pro Don Thames – do their best to drive the ball into the next county ... while keeping it in the fairway. (Click photo for larger image.)
