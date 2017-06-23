Just be careful about freezer burn

The Delta breeze made a tentative and welcome return Friday, but no need: Murieta Market is offering five minutes in the walk-in freezer with any purchase! They might have been kidding, but we won’t be when we buy a bag of ice and go all Murieta lawyer on them. At lunchtime, the National Weather Service said Executive Airport was 11 degrees cooler than Thursday, but by mid-afternoon, it was triple digits out and we were heading to Murieta Market. Saturday’s forecast high: 98. Sunday’s: 93. Monday’s: 87.