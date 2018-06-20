Ken Cooley to address Kiwanis Thursday night
Published June 20, 2018 - 7:32pm
Filed under
Assemblyman Ken Cooley, whose 8th district includes Rancho Murieta, will be the Kiwanis Club's guest speaker at its meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas clubhouse, on Murieta Parkway. Everyone is welcome. Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2012, Cooley was mayor and served on Rancho Cordova's city council.
-
