Ken Cooley to address Kiwanis Thursday night

Published June 20, 2018 - 7:32pm
| Filed under
RM groups
RM politics

Assemblyman Ken Cooley, whose 8th district includes Rancho Murieta, will be the Kiwanis Club's guest speaker at its meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas clubhouse, on Murieta Parkway. Everyone is welcome. Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2012, Cooley was mayor and served on Rancho Cordova's city council.

Your comments