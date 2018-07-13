Ken Cooley to hold RM coffee July 28

Assemblyman Ken Cooley will hold a Rancho Murieta community coffee Saturday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Local Bean Cafe in Murieta Plaza. You’re invited to stop by to discuss an issue, get help with a state agency or just to say hello. In addition to Rancho Murieta, Cooley, a Democrat, represents Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Arden-Arcade, Wilton and other parts of unincorporated Sacramento County.