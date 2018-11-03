Kicking off a new holiday season
Murieta Village jump-started the holiday season Saturday with its annual craft show and bake sale featuring the work of skilled local artisans and offering everything from handmade teddy bears to four-pound bags of shelled walnuts. No one could pass up the homemade treats that transformed the clubhouse library into a bakery, and many took the opportunity to not only shop, but to meet the talented people who crafted the custom cutting boards, holiday decorations, knit scarves and hats, toys and other items that filled the tables. (Click photo for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Various Golf Clubs11/3/2018 - 3:35 pm
-
Golf Clubs for sale11/3/2018 - 3:34 pm
-
High Quality Wood End Table $6011/3/2018 - 2:36 pm
-
Fine China / Dishes Set for 6 People + Serving Pieces - $125 for all11/3/2018 - 2:31 pm
-
Ez Go golf cart11/3/2018 - 1:40 pm
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Designs in Dentistry
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Jenco, Pohll and Maybee for CSD
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InterState Propane
- KK Collision Center
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Law office of John Quiring
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Green Water
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Squeaky Clean
- PDF Realty
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Health Club
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Paradise Painting
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Apex Pest Control
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments