Kicking off a new holiday season

Murieta Village jump-started the holiday season Saturday with its annual craft show and bake sale featuring the work of skilled local artisans and offering everything from handmade teddy bears to four-pound bags of shelled walnuts. No one could pass up the homemade treats that transformed the clubhouse library into a bakery, and many took the opportunity to not only shop, but to meet the talented people who crafted the custom cutting boards, holiday decorations, knit scarves and hats, toys and other items that filled the tables. (Click photo for larger image.)