Kids Fishing Day is on, rain or shine
Published April 3, 2018 - 4:00pm
| Filed under
Sign-up time is now for Kids Fishing Day, which happens Saturday, rain or shine. This free event for children 5 to 12 years old takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Clementia. Fishing gear and lunch are included. Sign up at Rancho Murieta Business Center in Murieta Plaza. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, RM Business Center, and Fisherman's Warehouse. The Kiwanis says the net that corrals the stocked fish will be left in place through the weekend, so if Saturday morning's weather is rainy, you can try your luck later in the day or on Sunday.
-
