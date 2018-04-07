Kinda scary, but it might taste good

→ Gallery of photos from Kids Fishing Day (25 photos)
Seven-year-old Tessa Coleman didn't want to stand too close to the fish she caught, though she was sure she was eating it for dinner. Kiwanis Kids Fishing Day, which happened Saturday after the rain finally stopped, is an annual event that turns Lake Clementia into a classroom so children can put into practice the fishing skills they learn from California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel and Rancho Murieta Fishing Club volunteers. The lake was stocked with 700 pounds of trout – and 1½ pounds of that total is pictured here. Kiwanis Key Club high school students prepared and served hot dog lunches to the crowd. The Fishing Club says the net holding the fish in the beach part of Lake Clementia will be kept up through the weekend, so have at it, fisherpeople. (Click photo for larger image.)
Hooking a whale at Lake Clementia
On RanchoMurieta.com's Facebook page, Brian Donnalley shares this photo of his 5-year-old son, Liam, and the whale he caught today. No, it's not a whale, Brian says. He says it’s a grass carp, 9.75 pounds. Liam was using a 5-foot ultralight pole with 2-pound test line and a worm as bait, his dad says.
Liam's catch couldn't qualify as the day's biggest, his dad says, because that's limited to trout.
"That’s ok," Brian writes, "my son was happy for catching the biggest fish of his life so far. He also caught a bass and two red-eared sunfish. Would like to thank the Kiwanis club and CA DFG for all they do for the kids."