Kinda scary, but it might taste good

Seven-year-old Tessa Coleman didn't want to stand too close to the fish she caught, though she was sure she was eating it for dinner. Kiwanis Kids Fishing Day, which happened Saturday after the rain finally stopped, is an annual event that turns Lake Clementia into a classroom so children can put into practice the fishing skills they learn from California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel and Rancho Murieta Fishing Club volunteers. The lake was stocked with 700 pounds of trout – and 1½ pounds of that total is pictured here. Kiwanis Key Club high school students prepared and served hot dog lunches to the crowd. The Fishing Club says the net holding the fish in the beach part of Lake Clementia will be kept up through the weekend, so have at it, fisherpeople. (Click photo for larger image.)