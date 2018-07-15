Kiwanis will hear from Red Cross Thursday

A Red Cross officer will address the Kiwanis Club's Thursday evening meeting about the organization's response to current disasters in Northern California. Kory Ley, mission partnerships officer for the Red Cross region, will also share details of the Drive Fore Disaster golf tournament fundraiser to be held Sept. 14 at the Country Club. The Kiwanis meets 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas clubhouse on Murieta Parkway. Guests are always welcome. Refreshments will be served.