Kiwanis will hear from Red Cross Thursday
Published July 15, 2018 - 1:30pm
| Filed under
A Red Cross officer will address the Kiwanis Club's Thursday evening meeting about the organization's response to current disasters in Northern California. Kory Ley, mission partnerships officer for the Red Cross region, will also share details of the Drive Fore Disaster golf tournament fundraiser to be held Sept. 14 at the Country Club. The Kiwanis meets 7 p.m. Thursday at the Villas clubhouse on Murieta Parkway. Guests are always welcome. Refreshments will be served.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
-
2 Beautiful Chairs7/15/2018 - 1:13 pm
-
1993 Jaguar XJ6,7/14/2018 - 11:14 pm
-
Antique oak china hutch/cabinet7/14/2018 - 10:26 pm
-
Antique oak cabinet/wash stand7/14/2018 - 10:22 pm
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Designs in Dentistry
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Tree Tech
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- InterState Propane
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Apex Pest Control
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Damon's Computer Service
- KK Collision Center
- Paradise Painting
- Murieta Health Club
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSECLEANING: Elk Grove Cleaning
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments