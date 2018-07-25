Land practices called threat to Sloughhouse

Sacramento County now owns nearly 3,000 acres of buffer around the Kiefer Landfill, off Grant Line Road in Sloughhouse. (Click map for larger image.)

After being told that Sacramento County’s approach to land around Kiefer Landfill could kill Davis Ranch and Sloughhouse’s way of life, the county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to develop a policy that addresses the county’s commitments to that area into the future and lengthens leases for ranchers and farmers who work the buffer land around the landfill.

Kiefer Landfill opened 51 years ago and is now home to more than 40 million cubic yards of waste. It has grown, with an elaborate recycling center, electronics recycling and a bio-reactor that converts organic material into gases that fuel two power plants.

Starting in the 1990s, the county began buying surrounding land to buffer the landfill from potential encroachment. The buffer land now totals more than 2,800 acres, most of it leased as pasture for livestock.

The county says 127 acres of the buffer is farmed by Davis Ranch, which has been selling produce – most notably, corn – on Jackson Road for more than 50 years.

Rick Grimshaw, one of Davis Ranch’s owners, told the supervisors the land leases used to be done with a handshake, but once the county took over, and promised nothing would change, there were big changes. He said the county put the land leases out for bid, and his family nearly lost the right to farm the land. “Keeping control of this county property is integral to our business survival,” he said.

“What we are asking for is stability in the lease process,” Grimshaw said. He said his farm cannot compete with some other types of farming, such as wine grapes and sod, which deliver a higher yield price than the produce grown by his operation. “In an open bidding process,” he said, “we will lose.”

Instead of the current five-year leases, Grimshaw and other speakers favored 10-year leases.

Beyond the county leases, Janice James is among the Sloughhouse landowners leasing land to Davis Ranch. She reminded the supervisors that the buffer land got its environmental approval only because the county assured everyone that farming would continue without interruption in Sloughhouse.

She explained the Davis Ranch business, selling asparagus in the early spring and then other crops through the year, planted on different pieces of land and drawing on different wells, ending with Christmas trees in December.

The operation employs almost 40 people at the peak, James said, and the long growing season is a better employment environment than a farm where the season is short and workers come in, harvest the fields and move on.

“Davis Ranch workers, both in the fields and in the store, are valuable members of our community,” she said. “They rent or own houses in Elk Grove, Wilton and Galt. Some have been around for more than 40 years.”

She said Davis Ranch has been able to survive because of land owners like the Signorotti, Westerberg and Ledbetter families – Sloughhouse family names going back many generations.

As for the partnership with Sacramento County, James said there is natural turnover in the county board and the landfill management, and the recurring problem of the county pushing to make more money from its rental property.

The leases produce about $160,000 a year for the county, according to a report in the meeting documents.

James asked the supervisors, “Could we, once and for all, establish in the county that you made a commitment that requires preserving a small, thriving farming community? This requires you, perhaps, to rethink your priorities so you can become a reliable part of our team.”

Longtime Murietan John Merchant, a Community Services District director who also serves on the county’s Cosumnes Community Planning Advisory Council, was one of the combatants in what he called the “dump war” of the 1980s, opposing Kiefer. He cited the compromises that were reached to allow the landfill and asked why this issue hadn’t come to CCPAC, which advises the county from a community perspective on planning issues.

He said the landfill is the greatest threat to the lifestyle and property values of Rancho Murieta, five miles away. “It can smell; it can leach; it can create traffic; it can create noise,” Merchant said of Kiefer. “And it has done so throughout the period of time that I’ve been out there.”

Supervisor Don Nottoli, a 24-year supervisor who represents Sloughhouse, said it’s important for the county to protect the little valley. “What we see in Sloughhouse pretty much mirrors what was there a generation or two ago,” he said. “The highway’s a little wider, and there’s more cars, but a lot of the historic structures are still in place. It really is a jewel.”

Recognizing that county supervisors and officials will change over the years, Nottoli said, “I think it’s important to have some memorialization so it’s clear, that as long as there are farmers that want to farm (in that area) ... that we will do everything we can to promote that....”

Nottoli made a motion, approved unanimously, to have staff develop a policy statement for the board on the buffer lands and their long-term use, as well as longer leases, and to involve CCPAC. Meetings with land owners, tenants and the community will be held as the plan is drawn up, Nottoli said.