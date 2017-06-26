Landsharks will bring the beach to Clementia

The Landsharks Band, with a vast mix of popular music, has entertained audiences all over the world.

Rancho Murieta’s July 4 weekend starts Saturday night, when the Landsharks Band, a Jimmy Buffett / Beach Boys tribute band, performs at 8:30 at Lake Clementia Amphitheater as part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture season. And we’re giving away tickets!

It’s a party-time show, with songs you know and love and lots of crowd participation. It should be perfect for Lake Clementia.

Landsharks tickets

The Landsharks perform all over, entertaining all kinds of audiences. They’ve performed with Jimmy Buffett, opened for the Beach Boys, and played conventions, festivals, parties and weddings. Their Rancho Murieta gig is sandwiched between shows in San Antonio, Texas, and Vero Beach, Florida.

If you’d like to win four tickets to the show, just drop a comment at the end of this story. We’ll draw the winner from among the comments at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Here’s a video clip of the band in action:

Sharon Wosser
Landsharks' tickets

What would we do without you RanchoMurieta.com!

Anna White
Saturday Night Concert

I think we Murietans  are so lucky having such a great people here making  all those concerts happens , and The Landsharks Band  should be   one of the best:). 

 

Anna White

Tammi Casagrande
Landsharks tickets

We absolutely love Rancho Murieta. What a great way to spend a Saturday night, at the amphitheater, among friends and listening to great music! Thank you for all this community has to offer, we truly feel blessed to live here.

Tammi Casagrande 