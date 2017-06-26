Landsharks will bring the beach to Clementia
The Landsharks Band, with a vast mix of popular music, has entertained audiences all over the world.
Rancho Murieta’s July 4 weekend starts Saturday night, when the Landsharks Band, a Jimmy Buffett / Beach Boys tribute band, performs at 8:30 at Lake Clementia Amphitheater as part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture season. And we’re giving away tickets!
It’s a party-time show, with songs you know and love and lots of crowd participation. It should be perfect for Lake Clementia.
The Landsharks perform all over, entertaining all kinds of audiences. They’ve performed with Jimmy Buffett, opened for the Beach Boys, and played conventions, festivals, parties and weddings. Their Rancho Murieta gig is sandwiched between shows in San Antonio, Texas, and Vero Beach, Florida.
Check out ETC’s webpage for information about tickets.
If you’d like to win four tickets to the show, just drop a comment at the end of this story. We’ll draw the winner from among the comments at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Here’s a video clip of the band in action:
I think we Murietans are so lucky having such a great people here making all those concerts happens , and The Landsharks Band should be one of the best:).
We absolutely love Rancho Murieta. What a great way to spend a Saturday night, at the amphitheater, among friends and listening to great music! Thank you for all this community has to offer, we truly feel blessed to live here.
Tammi Casagrande
What would we do without you RanchoMurieta.com!