Landsharks will bring the beach to Clementia

The Landsharks Band, with a vast mix of popular music, has entertained audiences all over the world.

Rancho Murieta’s July 4 weekend starts Saturday night, when the Landsharks Band, a Jimmy Buffett / Beach Boys tribute band, performs at 8:30 at Lake Clementia Amphitheater as part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture season. And we’re giving away tickets!

It’s a party-time show, with songs you know and love and lots of crowd participation. It should be perfect for Lake Clementia.

The Landsharks perform all over, entertaining all kinds of audiences. They’ve performed with Jimmy Buffett, opened for the Beach Boys, and played conventions, festivals, parties and weddings. Their Rancho Murieta gig is sandwiched between shows in San Antonio, Texas, and Vero Beach, Florida.

Here’s a video clip of the band in action: