July 30, 2017 - 4:17am
Second grass fire near RM is doused
Published July 30, 2017 - 2:50am
| Filed under
[Updated 9:01 a.m.] Firefighters spent six hours overnight battling a vegetation fire that was first reported around 2 a.m. Sunday at Michigan Bar Road off South Shingle Road, in El Dorado County, near the site of last week's fire. It was declared 100 percent contained around 8 a.m., after it burned 236 acres. When firefighters arrived, they reported 200 acres were already in flames. The fire could be seen from Rancho Murieta, about three miles away. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire and Cal Fire worked together on the blaze for a couple of hours before Cal Fire took over. Last week's fire, which burned almost 1,300 acres, was declared 100 percent contained Friday evening. (Photo by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire)
