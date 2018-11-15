Last chance for donation to fire victims

The local collection of items for Paradise fire victims will wrap up Friday, and the list of items being requested has narrowed. Volunteers in the fire area say they’ve received a mountain of clothing, so that’s no longer needed. Here’s what is needed and how you can contribute.

Animals: Collars, leashes, cat litter, food bowls, food, towels, carriers, beds.

Large animals: Halters, lead ropes, hay, grains.

Adults/children: Women’s undergarments, baby items and toys.

Other Items: Paper cups/plates, paper towels, water, air mattresses, pillows, pillow cases, sheets, towels, backpacks, suitcases, duffel bags.

Gift Cards: Gas (Shell, Chevron, Valero), Visa (specifically to help cover vet bills), Raley’s, FoodMaxx, Walmart, Grocery Outlet, Costco, Target, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, CVS, Dollar General.

Tony Avampato, the neighbor who is gathering these items locally, says his pickup schedule is now full, so further donations, which are welcome until 3 p.m. Friday, must be dropped at his house, 7016 Colina Lane.