Last chance to save on Casino Night tickets

Published February 22, 2019 - 4:18am
| Filed under
Events
RMA

Casino nightIf you’re interested in getting tickets for Saturday night’s Carried Away Casino Night, you can buy them Friday at the RMA Building or eventbrite.com and pay $70 a person and $120 a pair. If you wait until Saturday to buy them you’ll pay $75 a person and $130 a pair. The event, with proceeds going to community recreation projects, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Murieta Inn and Spa. There will be blackjack, craps and roulette as well as a no-host bar and hearty appetizers.

See all classifieds »

Your comments