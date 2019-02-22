Last chance to save on Casino Night tickets
If you’re interested in getting tickets for Saturday night’s Carried Away Casino Night, you can buy them Friday at the RMA Building or eventbrite.com and pay $70 a person and $120 a pair. If you wait until Saturday to buy them you’ll pay $75 a person and $130 a pair. The event, with proceeds going to community recreation projects, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Murieta Inn and Spa. There will be blackjack, craps and roulette as well as a no-host bar and hearty appetizers.
