Lawyer, animal lover Terre Sadosky dies at 58

Terre Sadosky and Sam.

A celebration of life will be held this weekend for Terre Sadosky, a lawyer, administrative trial judge and lover of animals. She died Sept. 29 at age 58. The life celebration will be held 9 a.m. Sunday at the Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin-Perkins Road.

She was born in Pennsylvania and obtained a BS degree from UC Santa Barbara, followed by a law degree from Santa Clara University. She had a private law practice and served as an administrative law judge with the state Workers’ Compensation system. She taught law at night school.

Ms. Sadosky provided many hours of entertainment for friends at her Rancho Murieta home – “her perfect house and perfect community,” as a friend put it.

She sought out athletic challenges, including handball, golf and running in 10K races and marathons. As a young woman, she was a competitive swimmer and as an adult she went scuba diving all over the world. She earned a private pilot’s license.

Most of all, she loved animals, especially her Labrador retriever, Sam. She was an active volunteer with the SPCA and at an animal sanctuary in Utah, where she went and worked on her vacations.