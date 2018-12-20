Life celebration Friday for Jacqueline Monical

Neighbor Jacqueline Monical, a loving wife for 67 years and a fiercely dedicated mother of five, died Dec. 13 at age 87. A celebration of her life will be held at Rancho Murieta Country Club from noon to 3 p.m. Friday.

“Jacqueline believed in living life to the fullest by surrounding herself with comrades, whether enjoying a game of bridge, a challenging game of golf, or decorating and entertaining during holidays,” a family remembrance says. “She was always quick to a hearty joyous laugh and happy to be entertained by jokes and antics of the people she surrounded herself with. She will be remembered for her warm, affectionate, gracious and hospitable nature.”

Jacqueline Jackson was born June 10, 1931, and raised on a cattle ranch. Her father was a skilled rancher and her mother was a highly regarded educator in the Elk Grove and Florin communities.

She married James B. Monical on Sept. 2, 1951, in Sacramento. As the family writes, “James was impressed with a vibrant, proud woman. She wasn't shy to relate her tennis achievements and joy of life, and continue to impress with her ability to build a welcoming community and a competitive game of golf.”

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Monical is survived by a daughter, Lisa Flannery; sons James Jr., Daniel, Steven and Alan; a brother, John Jackson Sr.; and sister, Joanne Latona, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family requests that remembrances be sent to the American Cancer Society.