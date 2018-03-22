Little League cancels Saturday's opening day

Published March 22, 2018 - 10:06pm
Given the weather forecast and soggy fields, Cosumnes River Little League has canceled Saturday’s opening day parade and the day’s games – the second rainout of 2018’s opening day. The league is looking into the possibility of a mid-season event.

