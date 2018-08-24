Little League 'Fall Ball' registration is open

Published August 24, 2018 - 11:33am
Youth activities

Registration for Cosumnes River Little League’s "Fall Ball" is open. The program will offer eight two-hour training sessions on Sundays starting Sept. 9. The cost is $75 per player. This year’s program will include instruction by former Oakland A’s player Lance Blankenship. You can register at CRLL’s website.

