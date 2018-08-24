Little League 'Fall Ball' registration is open
Published August 24, 2018 - 11:33am
| Filed under
Registration for Cosumnes River Little League’s "Fall Ball" is open. The program will offer eight two-hour training sessions on Sundays starting Sept. 9. The cost is $75 per player. This year’s program will include instruction by former Oakland A’s player Lance Blankenship. You can register at CRLL’s website.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Looking for a good, reliable used vehicle8/24/2018 - 8:24 am
-
Move Boxes8/23/2018 - 5:01 am
-
Estate Sale August 24 & 25th8/22/2018 - 11:18 am
-
Leather Couch8/22/2018 - 10:07 am
-
Sansui 32" flat screen tv with built in DVD player8/20/2018 - 5:42 pm
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Goralka Law Firm
- KK Collision Center
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Squeaky Clean
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Murieta Health Club
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Paradise Painting
- InterState Propane
- Designs in Dentistry
- Law office of John Quiring
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- PDF Realty
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Damon's Computer Service
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Apex Pest Control
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Green Water
- Barrett Services
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments