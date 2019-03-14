Little League opener set for Saturday morning

With perfect weather forecast, hundreds of kids are primed to parade to Stonehouse Park Saturday morning, flinging candy all the way, to celebrate Little League Opening Day.

Starting at 9 a.m., teams will line up on Murieta Parkway above the first Guadalupe Drive. At 10 a.m. the parade will start out along Guadalupe to Pera Drive and then Escuela Drive before reaching Stonehouse Park.

Once at the park, there will be the customary opening-day ceremonies, followed by a lunch served by the Kiwanis. The first games are set for 12:30 p.m.

Saturday’s weather forecast is perfect – sunny with a high of 69 – which is uncommon in recent years. Last year’s opening day got rained out a couple of times and was postponed all the way into mid-April. Rain delayed the event a week in 2016.