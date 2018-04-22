Little League parade: Third time's the charm

→ Photo gallery of paraders and viewers (80 photos)

The Cosumnes River Little League mid-season celebration began Sunday afternoon under sunny skies with a jubilant, candy-tossing parade to Stonehouse Park that set the stage for an opening ceremony twice postponed by rainy weather. After the smartly uniformed players assembled on the field and a contingent of planes from the Rancho Murieta Airport flew overhead, CRLL President Blake Carmichael thanked the volunteers who “make it possible for over 250 kids to play baseball and softball,” introduced the teams, and announced the winners of the $1,000 league scholarships named in honor of two children in the community. Kianah Corey is the recipient of the Christina Rodness Scholarship and Jordan Remington received the Christopher Walters Scholarship. Both are graduating high school seniors and former Little Leaguers. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem, followed by Carmichael leading the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to The Ball Game.” Then it was time for a hot dog lunch. (Click photo for larger image.)