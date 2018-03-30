Little League sets celebration of new season

Published March 30, 2018
Youth activities

Cosumnes River Little League says its opening day celebration, rained out twice this month, will become a mid-season celebration on April 22. There will be a parade, starting at 12:45 p.m. at Murieta Parkway and the first Guadalupe Drive and proceeding over Guadalupe to Pera Drive, Escuela Drive and arriving at Stonehouse Park for the opening ceremony.

