Little League sets celebration of new season
Published March 30, 2018 - 11:46am
Cosumnes River Little League says its opening day celebration, rained out twice this month, will become a mid-season celebration on April 22. There will be a parade, starting at 12:45 p.m. at Murieta Parkway and the first Guadalupe Drive and proceeding over Guadalupe to Pera Drive, Escuela Drive and arriving at Stonehouse Park for the opening ceremony.
