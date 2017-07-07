The little ones are growing up

Published July 7, 2017 - 10:24pm
Nature and wildlife

Young eagles

Neighbor Paul Anderson shares some shots from earlier this week. The young bald eagles at Lake Clementia are indeed growing up, keeping alive the possibility of future generations of Murieta eagles. You can see another photo, more dramatic, by clicking to "read more." (You won't be disappointed.)

Eagle

Click to see larger versions of the photos.

Your comments

Anonymous