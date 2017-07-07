The little ones are growing up
Published July 7, 2017 - 10:24pm
| Filed under
Neighbor Paul Anderson shares some shots from earlier this week. The young bald eagles at Lake Clementia are indeed growing up, keeping alive the possibility of future generations of Murieta eagles. You can see another photo, more dramatic, by clicking to "read more." (You won't be disappointed.)
Click to see larger versions of the photos.
