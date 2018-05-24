Longtime club employee Robert Guzman dies

Robert Guzman, a longtime locker room attendant at the Country Club, died May 18 in Sacramento at age 77. A memorial service will be held at the Del Paso Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3333 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento, at 6:30 p.m. June 2.

Mr. Guzman – known as Bob – started work at the Country Club in 1975 and served club members over the course of 25 years. He was a gifted cobbler who shared those talents with members.

Robert Guzman at work at the Country Club.

He was especially pleased to participate in tournaments like the Senior Gold Rush. His family says he took great pride in having the opportunity to meet some of the professional golfers he had admired over the years – Chi-Chi Rodriguez and Lee Trevino.

He delighted in spending time with his children, grandchildren and extended family. He is survived by a son, Anthony, and four daughters, Stephanie, Christina, Renee and Sylvia, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service fundraiser has been created on Facebook to assist with funeral costs.