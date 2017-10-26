Longtime Murietan Dale Fargo dies at 84

Dale Fargo, a retired CHP employee and a regular visitor to Rancho Murieta’s community dog park, died at home, surrounded by family, on Sept. 15. He was 84.

He met and married his high school sweetheart, Patti Jean Alexander, in 1950. They moved to Rancho Murieta in 1983, and both enjoyed playing golf and participating in community events. She died in 2013.

Mr. Fargo and his dogs, Frankie and Pejay, were known to frequent the dog park.

Harold Dale Fargo was born in Brawley, California, in 1933, the son of Benjamin and Gertrude Fargo. He graduated from Brawley High School in 1948.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and was stationed in Panama. Mr. Fargo joined the California Highway Patrol in 1956. He worked in various parts of California, mostly Southern California.

He was the first commander at the California Highway Patrol Academy in West Sacramento and retired after a 28-year career at age 51.

Mr. Fargo attended California State University of Los Angeles, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. He also attended the University of Southern California, where he earned his Masters Degree.

He was a member of the Brotherhood of Masons.

Mr. Fargo was survived by two sons, Steven Fargo of El Dorado Hills and Phillip Fargo of Antelope, and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Mr. Fargo’s favorite charity, helping rescue the West Highland White Terrier breed of dogs he favored – http://www.westierescueoc.com/donate_to_wroc