Longtime Murietan Jerry Hickman dies at 77

Longtime Murietan Jerry S. Hickman died Sept. 3 at the age of 77. A barbecue in his honor will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lake Clementia Park.

Mr. Hickman was passionate about the outdoors. He was a member of the Camellia City Broncos Four-Wheel Drive Club for many years, and spent a lot of time in the high Sierra and aiding conservation efforts for the Bureau of Land Management.

His love of hunting and fishing took him to Alaska, Wyoming and most of the lakes in Northern California. When the family moved to Rancho Murieta in 1994 to be near their grandchildren, the community’s lakes were an added attraction.

He was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of Roy and Ruth Hickman. He graduated from high school in Knoxville and attended the University of Tennessee briefly before serving in the Air Force. He was stationed at Beale Air Force Base, met his wife-to-be, and made California his permanent home.

Mr. Hickman worked at Aerojet for a time, then went to work for Pacific Bell and eventually AT&T, where he retired after 35 years in the Bell System.

He is survived by Annette, his wife of 55 years; a son, Mark Hickman; a daughter, Cyndee Pierson, and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Parkinson’s Association of Northern California, 1750 Prairie City Road, #130, Folsom, CA 95630.