Longtime Murietan Nancy Mazzoni dies at 80

Nancy Mazzoni was "delightful, fun, indomitable, feisty and more,” a friend remembers.

Nancy L. Mazzoni, a Rancho Murieta resident for two decades, lost her battle with lung cancer Aug. 7. She was 80. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, on Cantova Way in Rancho Murieta.

Mrs. Mazzoni is remembered as someone who doted on her family, loved to garden and adored her little brown poodle, Cocoa. An acquaintance recalls Mrs. Mazzoni – a small woman with a big personality – spotting him in a crowd the first time they met and making the effort to include him in a circle of friends.

“She was delightful, fun, indomitable, feisty and more,” remembers Pamela Haines. ”I met her through her husband's involvement in Kiwanis, but she was never ‘the wife of...,’ she was always a gloriously unique individual.”

Mrs. Mazzoni was born Aug. 13, 1937 in Healdsburg and grew up in the Italian restaurant operated by her parents and grandparents. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Mazzoni Sr., on June 16, 1956, and they retired to Rancho Murieta in 1997 to be close to family.

She is survived by her husband, four children (Cindy, Liz, Joe Jr. and Chris), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A reception at the church will follow Saturday’s service.